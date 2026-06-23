Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (42-34) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (39-39)
- Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Dbacks.TV
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: STL: (-112) | ARI: (-104)
- Spread: STL: +1.5 (-192) | ARI: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-4, 4.63 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 2.45 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Kyle Leahy (5-4) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Leahy and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Leahy's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Diamondbacks have an 11-4-0 record against the spread in Rodríguez's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 6-2 record in Rodríguez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (59.3%)
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The Cardinals vs Diamondbacks moneyline has St. Louis as a -112 favorite, while Arizona is a -104 underdog on the road.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are +158 to cover, while the Cardinals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Cardinals versus Diamondbacks on June 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.
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Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (66.7%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a record of 12-5 when favored by -112 or more this year.
- Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 33 of 75 chances this season.
- In 75 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 45-30-0 against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've gone 14-25 in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 12-25 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (32.4%).
- The Diamondbacks have played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-42-2).
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 43-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 33 extra-base hits. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Burleson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.
- Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.524) and total hits (85) this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- His batting average is 23rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 17th.
- Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .406 this season while batting .266 with 46 walks and 53 runs scored.
- Herrera takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.
- JJ Wetherholt is batting .271 with a .372 OBP and 34 RBI for St. Louis this season.
- Wetherholt heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has racked up an on-base percentage of .372, a slugging percentage of .550, and has 79 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .284).
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.
- Ketel Marte has 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks while batting .263. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 65th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 56th in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 47 walks.
- Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 6/22/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/20/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
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