Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (42-34) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (39-39)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Dbacks.TV

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

STL: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-192) | ARI: -1.5 (+158)

STL: +1.5 (-192) | ARI: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-4, 4.63 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Kyle Leahy (5-4) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Leahy and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Leahy's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Diamondbacks have an 11-4-0 record against the spread in Rodríguez's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 6-2 record in Rodríguez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (59.3%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Diamondbacks moneyline has St. Louis as a -112 favorite, while Arizona is a -104 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are +158 to cover, while the Cardinals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Cardinals versus Diamondbacks on June 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (66.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 12-5 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 33 of 75 chances this season.

In 75 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 45-30-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've gone 14-25 in those games.

Arizona has a record of 12-25 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (32.4%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-42-2).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 43-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 33 extra-base hits. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Burleson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.524) and total hits (85) this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average is 23rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .406 this season while batting .266 with 46 walks and 53 runs scored.

Herrera takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .271 with a .372 OBP and 34 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Wetherholt heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up an on-base percentage of .372, a slugging percentage of .550, and has 79 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .284).

He ranks 28th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Ketel Marte has 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks while batting .263. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 65th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 56th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 47 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/22/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/20/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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