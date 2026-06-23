Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (47-29) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-40)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+132) | CIN: +1.5 (-160)

MIL: -1.5 (+132) | CIN: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 1-4, 5.94 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-2, 6.12 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Sproat (1-4, 5.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (2-2, 6.12 ERA). Sproat's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sproat's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lodolo starts, the Reds are 4-4-0 against the spread. The Reds are 2-3 in Lodolo's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (61.9%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Reds, Milwaukee is the favorite at -120, and Cincinnati is +102 playing at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -160 to cover.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Reds contest on June 23 has been set at 9.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 33, or 64.7%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 29-16 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 76 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 43-33-0 in 76 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 48% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-26).

Cincinnati has a 17-22 record (winning 43.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Reds have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-30-1).

The Reds have a 42-33-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Turang has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

William Contreras has hit seven homers this season while driving in 46 runs. He's batting .295 this season and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jake Bauers has 61 hits and is batting .266 this season.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a slugging percentage of .448, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .248 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 84th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .237. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Matt McLain has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .202.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

6/22/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/28/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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