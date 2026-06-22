Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (43-31) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-46)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Royals.TV

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-174) | KC: (+146)

TB: (-174) | KC: (+146) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)

TB: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 6-3, 2.59 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-5, 3.64 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (6-3) against the Royals and Michael Wacha (4-5). Rasmussen's team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rasmussen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Royals are 6-8-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals have a 1-7 record in Wacha's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (65.1%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -174 favorite at home.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Rays are +128 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -154.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Royals on June 22, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 27, or 60%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -174 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 43-30-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 16-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.2% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-37-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together a 33-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.6% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 89 hits and an OBP of .406, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .509. He's batting .326.

He is third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .280 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 35th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Aranda has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 70 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .307.

Simpson has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.368) and slugging percentage (.465). He's batting .294.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 14th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Witt heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 66th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is batting .244 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Jac Caglianone leads his team with 67 hits.

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