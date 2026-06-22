Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays play the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Astros Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (38-39) vs. Houston Astros (37-42)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SCHN

Blue Jays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

TOR: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+176) | HOU: +1.5 (-215)

TOR: -1.5 (+176) | HOU: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-0, 1.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Shane Bieber to the mound, while Hunter Brown (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros. In 11 games he pitched with a spread last season, Bieber and his team finished with a 6-5-0 record ATS. Bieber and his team won as favorites in 75% of his eight appearances last season with a moneyline. The Astros have gone 2-1-0 against the spread when Brown starts. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Brown starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54%)

Blue Jays vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Astros, Toronto is the favorite at -126, and Houston is +108 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-215 to cover), and Toronto is +176 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Blue Jays-Astros on June 22, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 24, or 60%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won 14 of 25 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 76 opportunities.

In 76 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 38-38-0 against the spread.

The Astros have compiled a 23-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.9% of those games).

Houston has gone 18-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (50%).

In the 79 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-34-3).

The Astros have collected a 36-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .370.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Ernie Clement has hit seven homers this season while driving in 28 runs. He's batting .292 this season and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average ranks 17th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Kazuma Okamoto has 62 hits and is batting .229 this season.

Daulton Varsho has six home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has a team-best OBP (.428) and slugging percentage (.640), and paces the Astros in hits (91, while batting .322).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .241. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 103rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Isaac Paredes is batting .246 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Jeremy Pena has nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .283.

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