Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (41-37) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-37)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | CHW: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | CHW: (+102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

CLE: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-4, 3.83 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 6-2, 4.61 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (9-4, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Anthony Kay (6-2, 4.61 ERA). When Williams starts, his team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season. When Williams starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. The White Sox have an 8-4-0 record against the spread in Kay's starts. The White Sox are 7-5 in Kay's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (53%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

The Guardians vs White Sox moneyline has Cleveland as a -120 favorite, while Chicago is a +102 underdog at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The White Sox are -164 to cover, and the Guardians are +136.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-White Sox on June 22, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won 16 of 31 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 74 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 39-35-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 30 of the 63 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Chicago has a record of 25-27 (48.1%).

In the 74 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-31-1).

The White Sox have a 42-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .390. He has a .268 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 56th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Travis Bazzana is batting .273 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Bazzana has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 50 hits this season and has a slash line of .206/.316/.251.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .238 with a .326 OBP and 26 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Manzardo has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .236 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 111th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Colson Montgomery has 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average ranks 136th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has racked up a slugging percentage of .386, a team-best for the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci has 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .287.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!