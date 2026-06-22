Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (49-29) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-41)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-158) | MIN: (+134)

LAD: (-158) | MIN: (+134) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | MIN: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | MIN: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 2-5, 5.37 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 3-4, 4.78 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Eric Lauer (2-5) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews (3-4) will answer the bell for the Twins. When Lauer starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. When Lauer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. When Matthews starts, the Twins are 3-4-0 against the spread. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Matthews' starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -158 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Twins are -125 to cover, and the Dodgers are +104.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

Dodgers versus Twins, on June 22, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (63.2%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 33-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 78 opportunities.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 37-41-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 46% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-27).

Minnesota has a record of 7-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (58.3%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-27-2 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered 55.8% of their games this season, going 43-34-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 78 hits and an OBP of .418, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and a slugging percentage of .551.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.487) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 56th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Freddie Freeman has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Max Muncy has 16 home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has totaled 76 hits with a .591 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Twins. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified players, he is 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is fourth in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 101st in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell is batting .250 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Luke Keaschall leads his team with a .336 OBP.

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