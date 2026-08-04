Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (66-46) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-68)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-154) | COL: (+130)

TB: (-154) | COL: (+130) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

TB: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Rays) - 5-9, 4.99 ERA vs Gabriel Hughes (Rockies) - 0-3, 3.33 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (5-9, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Gabriel Hughes (0-3, 3.33 ERA). Peralta's team is 10-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team has been victorious in 53.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-6. The Rockies are 1-3-0 ATS in Hughes' four starts that had a set spread. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for three Hughes starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (68.4%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Rays, Colorado is the underdog at +130, and Tampa Bay is -154 playing on the road.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Rockies are -120 to cover, and the Rays are +100.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

The Rays-Rockies game on Aug. 4 has been given an over/under of 11.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (63.9%) in those contests.

This year Tampa Bay has won 10 of 16 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 110 opportunities.

The Rays are 63-47-0 against the spread in their 110 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 39.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (42-64).

Colorado is 24-49 (winning just 32.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-55-3).

The Rockies have a 59-51-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (120) this season while batting .283 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .557.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is third in slugging.

Caminero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 64 runs. He's batting .298 this season and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.

Aranda enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 22 RBI and a batting average of .298 this season.

Simpson has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

TJ Rumfield has accumulated a team-best OBP (.376) and slugging percentage (.465). He's batting .296.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Jake McCarthy is batting .289 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has 99 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .271.

Rays vs Rockies Head to Head

8/3/2026: 13-9 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

13-9 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2025: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/29/2025: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 3/28/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/7/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/6/2024: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2024: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2023: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/23/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/22/2023: 12-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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