Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info

Houston Astros (58-56) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-60)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SNET

Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | TOR: (+112)

HOU: (-122) | TOR: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+176) | TOR: +1.5 (-215)

HOU: -1.5 (+176) | TOR: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 1-0, 4.76 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 5-5, 3.73 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Trey Yesavage (5-5, 3.73 ERA). Wesneski helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wesneski's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Blue Jays have a 5-11-0 record against the spread in Yesavage's starts. The Blue Jays are 1-5 in Yesavage's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (58.1%)

Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Blue Jays, Houston is the favorite at -122, and Toronto is +112 playing on the road.

Astros vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-215 to cover), and Houston is +176 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Blue Jays on Aug. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious 15 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 114 opportunities.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 57-57-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 48 total times this season. They've gone 18-30 in those games.

Toronto has a record of 6-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (35.3%).

The Blue Jays have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-55-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 46.8% of their games this season, going 52-59-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 134 hits and an OBP of .443 to go with a slugging percentage of .648. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .330 batting average, as well.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Alvarez has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .444 with four doubles, seven walks and four RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .252 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 82nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging in the major leagues.

Christian Walker has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Walker brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Jeremy Pena is batting .320 with a .375 OBP and 37 RBI for Houston this season.

Pena takes a 15-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .404 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .413 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .338 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .352.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 67th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has totaled 93 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks while batting .239.

Astros vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/3/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/24/2026: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/22/2026: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2025: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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