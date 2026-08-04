Rangers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Giants Game Info

Texas Rangers (55-58) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-65)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-BA

Rangers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-190) | SF: (+176)

TEX: (-190) | SF: (+176) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+106) | SF: +1.5 (-128)

TEX: -1.5 (+106) | SF: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 6-9, 4.77 ERA vs Blade Tidwell (Giants) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Blade Tidwell. Gore and his team are 8-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gore starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. Last season (in two games pitched with a spread) Tidwell and his team failed to cover the spread both times. Tidwell's team was the underdog on the moneyline only one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Rangers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.4%)

Rangers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Giants, Texas is the favorite at -190, and San Francisco is +176 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +106 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -128.

Rangers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Giants game on Aug. 4 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Texas this season, with a -190 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 112 opportunities.

The Rangers are 52-60-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 25 of the 69 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, San Francisco has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 110 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-50-8).

The Giants have a 50-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has 98 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .274 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .455.

He is 36th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Duran hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 40 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Joc Pederson is batting .253 with a .505 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Jake Burger is batting .235 with a .294 OBP and 66 RBI for Texas this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has a .341 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .306.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is sixth, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Lee enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 47 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 87th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .222.

Bryce Eldridge has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .253.

Rangers vs Giants Head to Head

8/3/2026: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/26/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/7/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2023: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/12/2023: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/11/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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