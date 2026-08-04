Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 4

Will Shohei Ohtani or Andy Pages go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 103 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 103 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Eliezer Alfonzo (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Michael Busch (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies

Junior Caminero (Rays): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 32 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 103 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 103 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 84 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 84 games Richie Palacios (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 102 games

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 111 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 111 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Christian Franklin (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR

+700 to hit a HR Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 103 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Athletics at Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Hector Rodriguez (Reds): +480 to hit a HR

+480 to hit a HR Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 4% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Dane Myers (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Donovan Walton (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone (Royals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) John Rave (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 102 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 102 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 76 games (has homered in 28.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 76 games (has homered in 28.9% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 105 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 105 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +150 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 107 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+150 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 107 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 99 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 99 games (has homered in 2% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 99 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 28.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 28.9% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 112 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 112 games (has homered in 26.8% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers