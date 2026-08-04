Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Diego Padres.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-53) vs. San Diego Padres (58-55)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Padres.TV

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-114) | SD: (+104)

ARI: (-114) | SD: (+104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168)

ARI: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 10-3, 2.48 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 6-6, 4.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-3) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (6-6) will take the ball for the Padres. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 14-8-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Padres are 11-6-0 ATS in Vasquez's 17 starts with a set spread. The Padres have a 4-4 record in Vasquez's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Diamondbacks, San Diego is the underdog at +104, and Arizona is -114 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Padres are +168 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Padres on Aug. 4 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 29, or 61.7%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has been victorious 24 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -114 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 112 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 112 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 60-52-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 46.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-33).

San Diego is 21-27 (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 113 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-61-1).

The Padres have covered 54.9% of their games this season, going 62-51-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .307 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season. He has a .249 batting average.

He is 85th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Corbin Carroll has 100 hits, which is tops among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .244 with 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging in the majors.

Geraldo Perdomo has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Perdomo heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Gabriel Moreno leads Arizona in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 89 hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .395. Both lead the Padres. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 31st, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Manny Machado has racked up 85 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .208 while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He is 145th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .221 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 50 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

8/3/2026: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/9/2026: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2026: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/6/2026: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2026: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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