Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams busy on Monday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (65-46) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-67)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-154) | COL: (+142)

TB: (-154) | COL: (+142) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

TB: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 7-3, 4.37 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-9, 6.54 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Ian Seymour (7-3, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.54 ERA). Seymour and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Seymour starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Rockies are 14-7-0 against the spread when Lorenzen starts. The Rockies are 9-12 in Lorenzen's 21 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (69.2%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -110 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -110.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Rockies game on Aug. 3, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (63.4%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 9-6 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 109 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 109 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 62-47-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have compiled a 42-63 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Colorado has gone 18-38 (32.1%).

In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-55-3).

The Rockies have a 59-50-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 118 hits, batting .282 this season with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 27th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .301/.375/.460 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .836.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .280 with a .430 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 20 RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.

Simpson has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with .

Rockies Player Leaders

TJ Rumfield has accumulated a .376 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .296.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is ninth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Rumfield enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double and five RBIs.

Jake McCarthy is batting .289 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average is 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has put up 99 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 45 walks while hitting .268.

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