Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, versus the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-53) vs. San Diego Padres (58-54)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Padres.TV

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-106) | SD: (-102)

ARI: (-106) | SD: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-200) | SD: -1.5 (+164)

ARI: +1.5 (-200) | SD: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 5-1, 4.00 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 6-7, 3.38 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt (5-1, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Michael King (6-7, 3.38 ERA). When Pfaadt starts, his team is 8-1-0 against the spread this season. Pfaadt and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Padres are 7-15-0 ATS in King's 22 starts with a set spread. The Padres are 3-5 in King's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Padres reveal Arizona as the favorite (-106) and San Diego as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Padres are +164 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Padres on Aug. 3, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 32 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -106 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 59-52-0 against the spread.

The Padres are 29-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Diego has gone 25-32 (43.9%).

In the 112 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-60-1).

The Padres have a 62-50-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .305 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season. He has a .251 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 100 hits, which is tops among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .247 with 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified batters, he is 91st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .239 with a .366 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Perdomo heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Gabriel Moreno leads Arizona with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .298 with 40 walks and 46 runs scored.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .399. Both lead the Padres. He's batting .283.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado's 85 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .210 while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is currently 144th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jackson Merrill is batting .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Xander Bogaerts has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 50 walks while batting .220.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

7/9/2026: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2026: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/6/2026: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2026: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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