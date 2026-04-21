Rays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Reds Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (12-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Reds.TV

Rays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

TB: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | CIN: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | CIN: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 0-1, 2.45 ERA vs Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 2-1, 4.35 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Nick Martinez (0-1, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson (2-1, 4.35 ERA). Martínez's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Martinez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Reds have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Williamson's four starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 2-1 record in Williamson's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (59.4%)

Rays vs Reds Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +108 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Reds Spread

The Rays are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -205 to cover.

Rays vs Reds Over/Under

The Rays-Reds game on April 22 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Rays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 12-10-0 in 22 games with a line this season.

The Reds are 12-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 70.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cincinnati has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.420) and total hits (28) this season. He's batting .326 batting average while slugging .488.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Junior Caminero has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 84th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Caminero enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .225 with a .388 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Simpson has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with .

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 24 hits with a .388 on-base percentage and a .639 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .289.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Elly De La Cruz is slugging .511 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .256 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Matt McLain is batting .188 with four doubles and 15 walks.

Rays vs Reds Head to Head

4/20/2026: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/27/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/26/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/27/2024: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/19/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/18/2023: 10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/17/2023: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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