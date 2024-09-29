Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (80-81) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-81)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: BSSUN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-108) | TB: (-108)

BOS: (-108) | TB: (-108) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+152)

BOS: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 8-7, 3.64 ERA

The probable pitchers are Quinn Priester for the Red Sox and Ryan Pepiot (8-7) for the Rays. Priester did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Rays have gone 10-13-0 ATS in Pepiot's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Rays have a 4-4 record in Pepiot's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.3%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Rays reveal Boston as the favorite (-108) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

Red Sox versus Rays, on Sept. 29, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 40, or 52.6%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won 42 of 83 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 80 of their 158 opportunities.

In 158 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 74-84-0 against the spread.

The Rays are 40-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 40-47 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (46%).

In the 159 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-86-6).

The Rays have put together an 86-73-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.493) thanks to 83 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 18th in slugging.

Tyler O'Neill has 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .272 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Masataka Yoshida has 10 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .341, a slugging percentage of .414, and has 158 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .281).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .244 with 19 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Christopher Morel is batting .194 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 61 walks.

Jose Caballero has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .227.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/21/2024: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

