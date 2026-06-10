Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Mets will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (29-37) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-28)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Cardinals.TV

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | STL: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188)

NYM: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 2-0, 2.50 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-4, 3.96 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Christian Scott (2-0, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Andre Pallante (6-4, 3.96 ERA). When Scott starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Scott's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have an 8-4-0 record against the spread in Pallante's starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 6-2 in those games.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.4%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Cardinals reveal New York as the favorite (-130) and St. Louis as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +155 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -188.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

Mets versus Cardinals, on June 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (51.1%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 14 of 33 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 66 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 28-38-0 in 66 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 26 of the 49 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (53.1%).

St. Louis is 15-17 (winning 46.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-32-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 38-25-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.368) and total hits (50) this season. He's batting .276 batting average while slugging .525.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 43rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Carson Benge has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Benge enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .606, fueled by an OBP of .281 and a team-best slugging percentage of .325 this season.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 53 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .357.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up 74 hits with a .557 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .301 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 15th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Walker brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .302 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .293 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera has put up a team-high .388 on-base percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .245 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/9/2026: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/1/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2026: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/30/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/4/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!