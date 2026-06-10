Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-32) vs. Miami Marlins (32-35)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Dbacks.TV

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | MIA: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | MIA: (-106) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

ARI: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 2-4, 4.60 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (2-4) against the Marlins and Ryan Gusto (0-1). Nelson's team is 6-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nelson's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Gusto has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one Gusto start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (53.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -110 favorite on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Marlins. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -184.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Marlins on June 10 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 17 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 17 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 65 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 38-27-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won nine of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (26.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Miami has a 9-22 record (winning only 29% of its games).

In the 66 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-26-2).

The Marlins have covered 47% of their games this season, going 31-35-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 66 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558. He's batting .283.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Carroll has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte is batting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 78th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Geraldo Perdomo has three home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Perdomo enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three walks and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has an on-base percentage of .391, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .306 and slugging .456.

He is 10th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Liam Hicks has six doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Otto Lopez has racked up 89 hits with a .490 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .201 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 37 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

6/9/2026: 10-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/29/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/28/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/17/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/16/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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