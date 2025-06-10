Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (36-30) vs. Boston Red Sox (32-36)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSSUN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

TB: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166)

TB: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 3-5, 3.20 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 1-1, 6.42 ERA

The probable starters are Ryan Pepiot (3-5) for the Rays and Lucas Giolito (1-1) for the Red Sox. Pepiot and his team are 4-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pepiot's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox are 4-3-0 ATS in Giolito's seven starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have a 2-1 record in Giolito's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (58.2%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a -102 underdog at home.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Red Sox are -166 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +138.

The Rays-Red Sox contest on June 10 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 22, or 61.1%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 21 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 65 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 32-33-0 against the spread in their 65 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won nine of the 21 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

Boston has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-33-2).

The Red Sox have put together a 34-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 62 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .256 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .291 and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging in MLB.

Diaz has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is slashing .323/.409/.490 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .899.

Aranda heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 57 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .446.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has a team-best .409 on-base percentage. He's batting .280 and slugging .516.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jarren Duran paces his team with a .421 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.

Carlos Narvaez has 12 doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .281.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

