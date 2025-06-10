Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 11

Today's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Philadelphia Phillies. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSFL

SportsNet PT and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Cal Quantrill

Bailey Falter vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Pirates (28-41), Marlins (25-41)

Pirates (28-41), Marlins (25-41) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.26%

56.26% Marlins Win Probability: 43.74%

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and MARQ

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Ben Brown

Jesús Luzardo vs. Ben Brown Records: Phillies (39-29), Cubs (41-27)

Phillies (39-29), Cubs (41-27) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Phillies Win Probability: 48.94%

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSOH

CLEG and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Nick Lodolo

Logan Allen vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Guardians (35-32), Reds (35-34)

Guardians (35-32), Reds (35-34) Reds Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.93%

58.93% Guardians Win Probability: 41.07%

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSO

FDSWI and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Chad Patrick vs. Spencer Schwellenbach Records: Brewers (36-33), Braves (29-38)

Brewers (36-33), Braves (29-38) Braves Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.78%

52.78% Brewers Win Probability: 47.22%

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET

FDSMW and SNET Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Eric Lauer

Matthew Liberatore vs. Eric Lauer Records: Cardinals (36-32), Blue Jays (38-30)

Cardinals (36-32), Blue Jays (38-30) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.57%

54.57% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.43%

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and ROOT Sports NW

ARID and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bryan Woo

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bryan Woo Records: Diamondbacks (34-34), Mariners (33-34)

Diamondbacks (34-34), Mariners (33-34) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.58%

51.58% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.42%

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA

FDSW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. JP Sears

Kyle Hendricks vs. JP Sears Records: Angels (32-34), Athletics (26-43)

Angels (32-34), Athletics (26-43) Angels Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 53.78%

53.78% Athletics Win Probability: 46.22%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Ben Casparius

Randy Vasquez vs. Ben Casparius Records: Padres (38-28), Dodgers (40-28)

Padres (38-28), Dodgers (40-28) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Padres Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.81%

58.81% Padres Win Probability: 41.19%

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET

MASN2 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Casey Mize

Zach Eflin vs. Casey Mize Records: Orioles (26-39), Tigers (44-24)

Orioles (26-39), Tigers (44-24) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.19%

55.19% Orioles Win Probability: 44.81%

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN

NESN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Zack Littell

Walker Buehler vs. Zack Littell Records: Red Sox (33-36), Rays (36-31)

Red Sox (33-36), Rays (36-31) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.67%

56.67% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.33%

Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MASN

SNY and MASN Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Jake Irvin

David Peterson vs. Jake Irvin Records: Mets (43-24), Nationals (30-36)

Mets (43-24), Nationals (30-36) Mets Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 66.57%

66.57% Nationals Win Probability: 33.43%

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and RSN

MNNT and RSN Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Jack Leiter

David Festa vs. Jack Leiter Records: Twins (35-31), Rangers (32-35)

Twins (35-31), Rangers (32-35) Twins Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 60.72%

60.72% Rangers Win Probability: 39.28%

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and Amazon Prime Video

MLB Network, FDSKC and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Clarke Schmidt

Kris Bubic vs. Clarke Schmidt Records: Royals (34-33), Yankees (40-25)

Royals (34-33), Yankees (40-25) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 56.46%

56.46% Yankees Win Probability: 43.54%

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN

SCHN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Sean Burke

Ryan Gusto vs. Sean Burke Records: Astros (36-30), White Sox (23-44)

Astros (36-30), White Sox (23-44) Astros Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 65.50%

65.50% White Sox Win Probability: 34.50%

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Robbie Ray

Kyle Freeland vs. Robbie Ray Records: Rockies (12-54), Giants (39-28)

Rockies (12-54), Giants (39-28) Giants Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 62.73%

62.73% Rockies Win Probability: 37.27%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.