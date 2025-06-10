Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 11
Today's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Philadelphia Phillies. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Pirates (28-41), Marlins (25-41)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.26%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.74%
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Phillies (39-29), Cubs (41-27)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.06%
- Phillies Win Probability: 48.94%
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Guardians (35-32), Reds (35-34)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -126
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.93%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.07%
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
- Records: Brewers (36-33), Braves (29-38)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.78%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.22%
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Cardinals (36-32), Blue Jays (38-30)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -136
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.57%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.43%
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Diamondbacks (34-34), Mariners (33-34)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.58%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.42%
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. JP Sears
- Records: Angels (32-34), Athletics (26-43)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -156
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 53.78%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.22%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Ben Casparius
- Records: Padres (38-28), Dodgers (40-28)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.81%
- Padres Win Probability: 41.19%
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Orioles (26-39), Tigers (44-24)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.19%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.81%
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Red Sox (33-36), Rays (36-31)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.67%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.33%
Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Mets (43-24), Nationals (30-36)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -275
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 66.57%
- Nationals Win Probability: 33.43%
Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Twins (35-31), Rangers (32-35)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -152
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 60.72%
- Rangers Win Probability: 39.28%
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Clarke Schmidt
- Records: Royals (34-33), Yankees (40-25)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 56.46%
- Yankees Win Probability: 43.54%
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Astros (36-30), White Sox (23-44)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -172
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 65.50%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.50%
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Rockies (12-54), Giants (39-28)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -196
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 62.73%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.27%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.