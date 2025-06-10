FIFA Club World Cup Group F Preview, Best Bets, and Predictions

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds, including odds for each group.

Let's dive into Group F -- which features Dortmund, Ulsan Hyundai, Fluminense and Mamelodi -- and see how you should bet the group.

FIFA Club World Cup Group F Preview

Dortmund are the big name in Group F. The German giants finished the season impressively to climb from 11th in the Bundesliga into the top four, and they scored a hat full of goals in the process. They should be too strong for their group opponents.

Brazilians Fluminense were almost relegated last season, surviving on the final day of the Serie A campaign. This team is a far cry from the one that won the 2023 Copa Libertadores, and a turbulent few seasons means they are a vulnerable second favorite.

Korean side Ulsan Hyundai are South Korea’s best side, winning a hat-trick of K-League titles, although they have started the new campaign in poor fashion. Not only were they dumped out of the AFC Champions League early, but they find themselves well off the title pace domestically. It could be a tough week or so for them in the US.

The rank outsiders in Group F are South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are available at a massive +2900 to win this group and +600 to qualify. According to the odds, only Auckland City have a smaller chance of winning the Club World Cup. The gap between Mamelodi and Ulsan is perhaps smaller than the odds imply.

FIFA Club World Cup Group F Betting Pick

Dortmund were simply emphatic as they closed out the campaign, and they can carry that form into this competition. They should win this group with relative ease, and then it’s a case of how far they can go.

BVB won eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions, including wins over three of the Bundesliga’s top six and Barcelona while holding Bayern Munich. Fluminense, Ulsan and Mamelodi Sundowns aren’t near the level of the Europeans -- as the odds suggest.

Instead of a group-related bet, backing Dortmund to reach the quarters is appealing. If they win the group, BVB will face one of River Plate, Monterrey or Urawa Red Diamonds in the Round of 16, and they will be heavy favorites to advance against any of that trio.

Their road may end after that -- where it’s likely they face Real Madrid -- but don’t be surprised to see Nico Kovac’s side cause a shock in that quarterfinal.

Place any soccer wager between June 9th and June 15th and get Bonus Bets IMMEDIATELY regardless of if your bet wins or loses! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jake Osgathorpe is not a FanDuel employee. Wagering based on the above content does not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Jake Osgathorpe is deputy football editor at Sporting Life and This Week’s Acca.