Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets and Props for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

Golf's third major is set to tee off Thursday at Oakmont Country Club. Which bets stand out for the 2025 U.S. Open at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the event, discussing the keys to Oakmont, which golfers they think are the best bets to win, and other spots where they see value.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

Get a No Sweat Bet to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the U.S. Open Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which golfers stand out to you for the U.S. Open? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest golf betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.