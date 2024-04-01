Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (2-2) vs. Texas Rangers (2-1)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

TB: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+176) | TEX: +1.5 (-215)

TB: -1.5 (+176) | TEX: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will call on Ryan Pepiot versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning. Pepiot and his team were 2-1-0 ATS in his three appearances with a spread last season. Pepiot and his team had a 2-1 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Dunning and his team had a 16-10-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Dunning's team went 4-7 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (54%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +104 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Rangers are -215 to cover, and the Rays are +176.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Rangers game on April 1, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays came away with 85 wins in the 130 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Tampa Bay won 77 of 110 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 162 games with a total last season.

The Rangers won 30 of the 56 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (53.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer last year, Texas went 18-19 (48.6%).

The Rangers combined with their opponents to go over the total 93 times last season for a 93-77-7 record against the over/under.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz collected 173 hits, posted an OBP of .410 and a .522 SLG last season.

Isaac Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 and finished with an OPS of .840.

Last season, Randy Arozarena finished with 23 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .254 last season.

Amed Rosario slashed .263/.305/.378 and finished with an OPS of .683.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien had a .478 slugging percentage and a .276 batting average last year.

Corey Seager racked up 156 hits with a .390 on-base percentage.

Adolis Garcia hit .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks a season ago.

Jonah Heim hit .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

