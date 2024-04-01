Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Rangers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (2-2) vs. Texas Rangers (2-1)
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 6:50 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: BSFL
Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TB: (-122) | TEX: (+104)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+176) | TEX: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Rays will call on Ryan Pepiot versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning. Pepiot and his team were 2-1-0 ATS in his three appearances with a spread last season. Pepiot and his team had a 2-1 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Dunning and his team had a 16-10-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Dunning's team went 4-7 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (54%)
Rays vs Rangers Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +104 underdog on the road.
Rays vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Rangers are -215 to cover, and the Rays are +176.
Rays vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Rangers game on April 1, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.
Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Rays came away with 85 wins in the 130 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.
- Last year, Tampa Bay won 77 of 110 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 162 games with a total last season.
- The Rangers won 30 of the 56 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (53.6%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer last year, Texas went 18-19 (48.6%).
- The Rangers combined with their opponents to go over the total 93 times last season for a 93-77-7 record against the over/under.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz collected 173 hits, posted an OBP of .410 and a .522 SLG last season.
- Isaac Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 and finished with an OPS of .840.
- Last season, Randy Arozarena finished with 23 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .254 last season.
- Amed Rosario slashed .263/.305/.378 and finished with an OPS of .683.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien had a .478 slugging percentage and a .276 batting average last year.
- Corey Seager racked up 156 hits with a .390 on-base percentage.
- Adolis Garcia hit .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks a season ago.
- Jonah Heim hit .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
