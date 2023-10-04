Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 2 on October 4

Odds updated as of 11:32 AM

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Texas Rangers for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72)

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: ABC

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-146) | TEX: (+124)

TB: (-146) | TEX: (+124) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 16-8, 3.50 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 12-5, 3.63 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA). Eflin and his team have a record of 17-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Eflin's team has a record of 23-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have gone 14-10-0 ATS in Eovaldi's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Eovaldi's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.1%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -146 favorite at home.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +134 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

Rays versus Rangers on October 4 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 85 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 57 times in 83 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 88 of their 163 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 90-73-0 against the spread in their 163 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 51 total times this season. They've gone 25-26 in those games.

Texas has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 86 times this season for an 86-74-5 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected a 90-75-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 173 hits and an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .330 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifiers, he is 96th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Randy Arozarena has collected 141 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Arozarena brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three doubles and three walks.

Josh Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 136 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .498.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has racked up a team-best .478 slugging percentage. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Corey Seager leads his team with 155 hits and a .388 OBP. He has a batting average of .325 while slugging .621.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Nate Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

10/3/2023: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/3/2023: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/19/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/17/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/9/2023: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2022: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/31/2022: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2022: 9-5 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

