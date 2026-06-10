Athletics vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Athletics vs Brewers Game Info

Athletics (32-35) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-24)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: NBCS-CA and Brewers.TV

Athletics vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-160) | MIL: -1.5 (+132)

OAK: +1.5 (-160) | MIL: -1.5 (+132) Total: 14.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Athletics vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-3, 6.19 ERA vs Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 1-4, 6.17 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Jack Perkins (2-3) against the Brewers and Brandon Sproat (1-4). Perkins and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Perkins' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Brewers have a 7-3-0 ATS record in Sproat's 10 starts with a set spread. The Brewers are 2-2 in Sproat's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.5%)

Athletics vs Brewers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Brewers moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Brewers are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Brewers Spread

Athletics vs Brewers Over/Under

Athletics versus Brewers, on June 10, has an over/under of 14.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

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Athletics vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with seven wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won nine of 22 games when listed as at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 67 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 34-33-0 against the spread in their 67 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 10 of the 19 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (52.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Brewers have a record of 10-9 (52.6%).

The Brewers have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-33-2).

The Brewers have collected a 38-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .437. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .532.

Among qualified hitters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 13th in slugging.

Kurtz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with four home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has 72 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .535, both of which are best among Sacramento hitters this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualified hitters, he is 27th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Langeliers has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with a home run and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .238 with a .468 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Soderstrom enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with three home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Carlos Cortes is batting .312 with a .399 OBP and 17 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up a team-high .393 on-base percentage. He's batting .273 and slugging .476.

He is 46th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jake Bauers leads his team with 56 hits. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He is currently 27th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

William Contreras has put up a team-high .400 slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick is hitting .223 with eight doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics vs Brewers Head to Head

6/9/2026: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/8/2026: 15-14 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-14 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/20/2025: 14-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

14-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/19/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/25/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/23/2024: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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