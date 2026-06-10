Angels vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Angels vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (26-42) vs. Houston Astros (31-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SCHN

Angels vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-122) | HOU: (+104)

LAA: (-122) | HOU: (+104) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+162) | HOU: +1.5 (-196)

LAA: -1.5 (+162) | HOU: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 2-5, 4.26 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 5-4, 3.55 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Reid Detmers (2-5, 4.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Peter Lambert (5-4, 3.55 ERA). Detmers and his team are 4-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Detmers' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Astros have gone 5-4-0 ATS in Lambert's nine starts that had a set spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Lambert's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Angels vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (54.4%)

Angels vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -122 favorite at home.

Angels vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Angels. The Astros are -196 to cover the spread, and the Angels are +162.

Angels vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Astros contest on June 10 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Astros Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (42.9%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 67 opportunities.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 34-33-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 45 total times this season. They've gone 22-23 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Houston has a 20-19 record (winning 51.3% of its games).

The Astros have played in 69 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-29-3).

The Astros have a 31-38-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .223 with 62 walks and 49 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .441.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles with 59 hits. He is batting .232 this season and has 28 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualified, he ranks 115th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Neto enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jo Adell has an OPS of .679, fueled by an OBP of .287 and a team-best slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .256 with a .312 OBP and 25 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated a team-high OBP (.432) and slugging percentage (.642), and leads the Astros in hits (77, while batting .317).

Including all qualified players, he is sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Cam Smith is batting .220 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Angels vs Astros Head to Head

6/9/2026: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!