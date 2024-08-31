Rays vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the San Diego Padres.

Rays vs Padres Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (66-68) vs. San Diego Padres (77-60)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Coverage: SDPA

Rays vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-120) | SD: (+102)

TB: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 1-2, 3.48 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 4-6, 4.52 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane Baz (1-2) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (4-6) will answer the bell for the Padres. Baz and his team are 6-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Baz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Padres have an 8-10-0 record against the spread in Vasquez's starts. The Padres have a 7-6 record in Vasquez's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (55.6%)

Rays vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Padres, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -120, and San Diego is +102 playing on the road.

Rays vs Padres Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Rays are +168 to cover, and the Padres are -205.

Rays vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rays-Padres game on August 31, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Rays vs Padres Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 30 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 27-23 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 134 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 68-66-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 29 of the 51 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (56.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, San Diego has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games).

In the 135 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-60-2).

The Padres have gone 68-67-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.331), slugging percentage (.406) and total hits (136) this season. He has a .276 batting average.

He is 29th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Christopher Morel has nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .194 and slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among qualifying batters, he is 137th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Morel has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with a walk.

Brandon Lowe has 71 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.323/.480.

Jose Caballero has been key for Tampa Bay with 84 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has racked up an on-base percentage of .384, a team-high for the Padres. He's batting .283 and slugging .465.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 23rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is hitting .274 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average ranks 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill is leading the Padres with 137 hits.

Luis Arraez leads his team with a .383 slugging percentage.

Rays vs Padres Head to Head

8/30/2024: 13-5 SD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-5 SD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/18/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/17/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

