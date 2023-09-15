Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 3:40 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (91-57) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-55)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Apple TV+

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | BAL: (+118)

TB: (-138) | BAL: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | BAL: +1.5 (-142)

TB: -1.5 (+118) | BAL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 14-8, 3.53 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Orioles) - 8-8, 4.98 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (14-8) versus the Orioles and Flaherty (8-8). When Eflin starts, his team is 15-13-0 against the spread this season. Eflin's team has been victorious in 74.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 20-7. When Flaherty starts, the Orioles have gone 16-10-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 10-4 record in Flaherty's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.7%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Rays are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -142 to cover.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Orioles game on September 15 has been set at 8.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 118 games this year and have walked away with the win 78 times (66.1%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 59 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 78 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 82-65-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have gone 39-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Baltimore has a 21-12 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-56-11).

The Orioles have gone 83-57-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 158 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .509. He's batting .323.

He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 16 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 75 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 80th, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 81st.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.352/.497.

Josh Lowe is batting .282 with a .323 OBP and 75 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has put up an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .417. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .268.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 56th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander is batting .257 with 37 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 129 hits.

Austin Hays has 36 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks while batting .282.

Rays vs. Orioles Head to Head

9/14/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/23/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/21/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/20/2023: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/10/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2023: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

