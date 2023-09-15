Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Orioles Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (91-57) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-55)
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TB: (-138) | BAL: (+118)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | BAL: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 14-8, 3.53 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Orioles) - 8-8, 4.98 ERA
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (14-8) versus the Orioles and Flaherty (8-8). When Eflin starts, his team is 15-13-0 against the spread this season. Eflin's team has been victorious in 74.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 20-7. When Flaherty starts, the Orioles have gone 16-10-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 10-4 record in Flaherty's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rays win (57.7%)
Rays vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.
Rays vs Orioles Spread
- The Rays are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -142 to cover.
Rays vs Orioles Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rays versus Orioles game on September 15 has been set at 8.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 118 games this year and have walked away with the win 78 times (66.1%) in those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 59 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 78 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays have an against the spread record of 82-65-0 in 147 games with a line this season.
- The Orioles have gone 39-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.2% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Baltimore has a 21-12 record (winning 63.6% of its games).
- The Orioles have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-56-11).
- The Orioles have gone 83-57-0 ATS this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 158 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .509. He's batting .323.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Diaz has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Randy Arozarena has 16 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 75 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .369.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 80th, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 81st.
- Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Isaac Paredes has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.352/.497.
- Josh Lowe is batting .282 with a .323 OBP and 75 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Adley Rutschman has put up an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .417. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .268.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 56th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.
- Anthony Santander is batting .257 with 37 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 129 hits.
- Austin Hays has 36 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks while batting .282.
Rays vs. Orioles Head to Head
- 9/14/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/23/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/22/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 7/21/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/20/2023: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/21/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/20/2023: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/10/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/9/2023: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/8/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)
