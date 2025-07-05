Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 5

In a Saturday MLB schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSSUN

MNNT and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: vs. Taj Bradley

vs. Taj Bradley Records: Twins (42-46), Rays (48-40)

Twins (42-46), Rays (48-40) Rays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.23%

54.23% Twins Win Probability: 45.77%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSMW

MARQ and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz vs. Matthew Liberatore

Drew Pomeranz vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Cubs (53-35), Cardinals (47-42)

Cubs (53-35), Cardinals (47-42) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.93%

55.93% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.07%

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSW

SNET and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Max Scherzer vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Blue Jays (50-38), Angels (43-44)

Blue Jays (50-38), Angels (43-44) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Angels Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.91%

63.91% Angels Win Probability: 36.09%

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

NBCS-PH and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Nick Lodolo

Ranger Suarez vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Phillies (51-37), Reds (46-42)

Phillies (51-37), Reds (46-42) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Reds Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.55%

56.55% Reds Win Probability: 43.45%

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and NESN

MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Walker Buehler

Mitchell Parker vs. Walker Buehler Records: Nationals (37-51), Red Sox (44-45)

Nationals (37-51), Red Sox (44-45) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 52.78%

52.78% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.22%

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI

FDSFL and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Chad Patrick

Cal Quantrill vs. Chad Patrick Records: Marlins (39-47), Brewers (49-39)

Marlins (39-47), Brewers (49-39) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.74%

56.74% Marlins Win Probability: 43.26%

New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SNY and YES

Fox Sports 1, SNY and YES Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Carlos Rodon

Frankie Montás vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Mets (51-38), Yankees (48-40)

Mets (51-38), Yankees (48-40) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Mets Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.94%

57.94% Mets Win Probability: 42.06%

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN2

FDSSO and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Aaron Bummer vs. Dean Kremer

Aaron Bummer vs. Dean Kremer Records: Braves (39-48), Orioles (38-49)

Braves (39-48), Orioles (38-49) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.84%

53.84% Orioles Win Probability: 46.16%

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSKC

ARID and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Michael Wacha

Ryne Nelson vs. Michael Wacha Records: Diamondbacks (43-45), Royals (42-47)

Diamondbacks (43-45), Royals (42-47) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.77%

61.77% Royals Win Probability: 38.23%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Framber Valdez

Shohei Ohtani vs. Framber Valdez Records: Dodgers (56-33), Astros (53-35)

Dodgers (56-33), Astros (53-35) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 52.86%

52.86% Dodgers Win Probability: 47.14%

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Casey Mize

Logan Allen vs. Casey Mize Records: Guardians (40-46), Tigers (55-34)

Guardians (40-46), Tigers (55-34) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 63.56%

63.56% Guardians Win Probability: 36.44%

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and CHSN

COLR and CHSN Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Jonathan Cannon

German Marquez vs. Jonathan Cannon Records: Rockies (20-68), White Sox (29-59)

Rockies (20-68), White Sox (29-59) Rockies Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies

Rockies Rockies Win Probability: 54.57%

54.57% White Sox Win Probability: 45.43%

Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and RSN

MLB Network, SDPA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Jack Leiter

Stephen Kolek vs. Jack Leiter Records: Padres (47-40), Rangers (43-45)

Padres (47-40), Rangers (43-45) Padres Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.77%

55.77% Rangers Win Probability: 44.23%

San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Logan Webb

Luis Severino vs. Logan Webb Records: Athletics (37-53), Giants (47-42)

Athletics (37-53), Giants (47-42) Giants Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.15%

57.15% Athletics Win Probability: 42.85%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT

Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Mike Burrows

Luis Castillo vs. Mike Burrows Records: Mariners (46-42), Pirates (38-51)

Mariners (46-42), Pirates (38-51) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.98%

58.98% Pirates Win Probability: 41.02%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.