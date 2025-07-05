Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 5
In a Saturday MLB schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Twins (42-46), Rays (48-40)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.23%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.77%
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Cubs (53-35), Cardinals (47-42)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.93%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.07%
Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Blue Jays (50-38), Angels (43-44)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -174
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.91%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.09%
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Phillies (51-37), Reds (46-42)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.55%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.45%
Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Nationals (37-51), Red Sox (44-45)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 52.78%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.22%
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Marlins (39-47), Brewers (49-39)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.74%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.26%
New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SNY and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Mets (51-38), Yankees (48-40)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.94%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.06%
Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Bummer vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Braves (39-48), Orioles (38-49)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.84%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.16%
Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Diamondbacks (43-45), Royals (42-47)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.77%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.23%
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Dodgers (56-33), Astros (53-35)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 52.86%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 47.14%
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Guardians (40-46), Tigers (55-34)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 63.56%
- Guardians Win Probability: 36.44%
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Jonathan Cannon
- Records: Rockies (20-68), White Sox (29-59)
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -116
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies
- Rockies Win Probability: 54.57%
- White Sox Win Probability: 45.43%
Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Padres (47-40), Rangers (43-45)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -136
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.77%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.23%
San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Athletics (37-53), Giants (47-42)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -194
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.15%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.85%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Mariners (46-42), Pirates (38-51)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -178
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.98%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.02%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.