MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 5

In a Saturday MLB schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Twins (42-46), Rays (48-40)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 54.23%
  • Twins Win Probability: 45.77%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz vs. Matthew Liberatore
  • Records: Cubs (53-35), Cardinals (47-42)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 55.93%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.07%

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Jack Kochanowicz
  • Records: Blue Jays (50-38), Angels (43-44)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.91%
  • Angels Win Probability: 36.09%

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Phillies (51-37), Reds (46-42)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 56.55%
  • Reds Win Probability: 43.45%

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Nationals (37-51), Red Sox (44-45)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 52.78%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 47.22%

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Chad Patrick
  • Records: Marlins (39-47), Brewers (49-39)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 56.74%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 43.26%

New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SNY and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: Mets (51-38), Yankees (48-40)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.94%
  • Mets Win Probability: 42.06%

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Bummer vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Braves (39-48), Orioles (38-49)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 53.84%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 46.16%

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Diamondbacks (43-45), Royals (42-47)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.77%
  • Royals Win Probability: 38.23%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: Dodgers (56-33), Astros (53-35)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 52.86%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 47.14%

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: Guardians (40-46), Tigers (55-34)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 63.56%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 36.44%

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Jonathan Cannon
  • Records: Rockies (20-68), White Sox (29-59)
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: -116
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies
  • Rockies Win Probability: 54.57%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 45.43%

Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Padres (47-40), Rangers (43-45)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 55.77%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 44.23%

San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Athletics (37-53), Giants (47-42)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -194
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 57.15%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 42.85%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Mike Burrows
  • Records: Mariners (46-42), Pirates (38-51)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 58.98%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 41.02%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

