Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (35-46) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (46-36)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: MASN and FDSSUN

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158)

BAL: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 6-4, 5.46 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 6-7, 3.78 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Zach Eflin (6-4) to the mound, while Zack Littell (6-7) will get the nod for the Rays. When Eflin starts, his team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season. Eflin's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). When Littell starts, the Rays have gone 6-10-0 against the spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Littell's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (55.9%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -116 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Rays are +158 to cover, while the Orioles are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

Orioles versus Rays, on June 28, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 16-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 80 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 29-51-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 16 of the 32 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Tampa Bay has gone 15-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (51.7%).

The Rays have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-45-3).

The Rays have a 40-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.383) and total hits (69) this season. He's batting .296 batting average while slugging .476.

He is 18th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.445) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in the majors.

Jackson Holliday has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Cedric Mullins has 12 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has totaled 77 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .256 and slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 80th, his on-base percentage is 128th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .463 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 20 walks.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team with a .411 OBP.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

