Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27



The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (46-35) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-46)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: Apple TV+

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-132) | BAL: (+112)

TB: (-132) | BAL: (+112) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+125) | BAL: +1.5 (-150)

TB: -1.5 (+125) | BAL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 5-6, 3.04 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 5-4, 3.55 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Ryan Pepiot (5-6, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.55 ERA). Pepiot and his team have a record of 6-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Pepiot's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Orioles have gone 7-8-0 ATS in Sugano's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 5-2 record in Sugano's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (53.8%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +112 underdog at home.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Orioles are -150 to cover, and the Rays are +125.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Orioles on June 27, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (62.8%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 16-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 78 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 40-38-0 in 78 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 15 of the 36 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Baltimore has a 5-11 record (winning just 31.2% of its games).

In the 79 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-42-3).

The Orioles have a 28-51-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 77 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .260 with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .520.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 44 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Brandon Lowe has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 84 hits.

Aranda has hit safely in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up a team-best OBP (.384), while pacing the Orioles in hits (69). He's batting .301 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 31st in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .422 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is batting .259 with 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .214 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

