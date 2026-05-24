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F1

F1 Odds Today Canadian GP: Who Are the Favorites for the Canadian Grand Prix?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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F1 Odds Today Canadian GP: Who Are the Favorites for the Canadian Grand Prix?

The F1 season continues today with the Canadian Grand Prix.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Canadian GP F1 Odds for Today

Full Canadian GP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
George Russell+100
Kimi Antonelli+200
Lando Norris+700
Oscar Piastri+900
Lewis Hamilton+1600
Max Verstappen+2700
Charles Leclerc+3000

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Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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