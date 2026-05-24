F1 Odds Today Canadian GP: Who Are the Favorites for the Canadian Grand Prix?
The F1 season continues today with the Canadian Grand Prix.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?
Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.
Canadian GP F1 Odds for Today
Full Canadian GP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Driver
Odds
|George Russell
|+100
|Kimi Antonelli
|+200
|Lando Norris
|+700
|Oscar Piastri
|+900
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1600
|Max Verstappen
|+2700
|Charles Leclerc
|+3000
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.