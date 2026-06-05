Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (36-23) vs. Miami Marlins (29-34)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

TB: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

TB: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 4-2, 3.36 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA

The Rays will call on Drew Rasmussen (4-2) versus the Marlins and Ryan Gusto. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rasmussen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. Last season Gusto and his team were 6-11-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Gusto and his team went 1-3 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (50.2%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +118 underdog at home.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +122 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -146.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

Rays versus Marlins on June 5 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 8-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 58 opportunities.

The Rays are 33-25-0 against the spread in their 58 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 22.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-24).

Miami has a record of 4-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (25%).

The Marlins have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-23-2).

The Marlins have collected a 28-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has eight doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .278. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .502.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Caminero will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run, nine walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has 67 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .523. All three of those stats are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He's batting .313.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .275 with a .474 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 64 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .330.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has an on-base percentage of .396, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .311 and slugging .468.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Liam Hicks' 53 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average ranks 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has a .471 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .199 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 34 walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

5/17/2026: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/16/2026: 10-5 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/15/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2025: 11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/6/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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