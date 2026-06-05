Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5
Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (30-33) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-33)
- Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SN1 and MASN
Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-156) | BAL: (+132)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 2.19 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 3-1, 3.35 ERA
The Blue Jays will call on Trey Yesavage (2-2) against the Orioles and Brandon Young (3-1). Yesavage's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yesavage's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles are 6-2-0 ATS in Young's eight starts with a set spread. The Orioles won each of Young's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.5%)
Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -156 favorite at home.
Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Orioles are -162 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +134.
Blue Jays vs Orioles Over/Under
- The Blue Jays-Orioles contest on June 5 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.
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Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have won in 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Toronto has a record of 7-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 62 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Blue Jays are 30-32-0 against the spread in their 62 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles have gone 13-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 1-4 (20%).
- The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-26-1).
- The Orioles are 30-33-0 against the spread this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .300 with 31 walks and 37 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .391.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Ernie Clement has 74 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which lead Toronto hitters this season. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.
- Clement brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- Kazuma Okamoto is batting .225 with a .311 OBP and 35 RBI for Toronto this season.
- Okamoto has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.446) while pacing the Orioles in hits (59). He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .325.
- He ranks 92nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Alonso brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.
- Taylor Ward leads his team with a .404 OBP, and has a club-best .357 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .260.
- He is 63rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Gunnar Henderson has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .217.
- Adley Rutschman has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .256.
Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head
- 5/31/2026: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/30/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/29/2026: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/28/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/14/2025: 11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 9/13/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 9/12/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
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