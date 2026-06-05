Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (30-33) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-33)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and MASN

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-156) | BAL: (+132)

TOR: (-156) | BAL: (+132) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 2.19 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 3-1, 3.35 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Trey Yesavage (2-2) against the Orioles and Brandon Young (3-1). Yesavage's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yesavage's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles are 6-2-0 ATS in Young's eight starts with a set spread. The Orioles won each of Young's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.5%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -156 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Orioles are -162 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +134.

The Blue Jays-Orioles contest on June 5 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 7-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 62 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 30-32-0 against the spread in their 62 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have gone 13-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 1-4 (20%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-26-1).

The Orioles are 30-33-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .300 with 31 walks and 37 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .391.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has 74 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which lead Toronto hitters this season. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Clement brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Kazuma Okamoto is batting .225 with a .311 OBP and 35 RBI for Toronto this season.

Okamoto has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.446) while pacing the Orioles in hits (59). He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Alonso brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .404 OBP, and has a club-best .357 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .260.

He is 63rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Gunnar Henderson has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .217.

Adley Rutschman has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .256.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

5/31/2026: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/29/2026: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2025: 11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/13/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/12/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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