Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (37-25) vs. Boston Red Sox (26-35)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NESN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | BOS: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | BOS: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+150) | BOS: +1.5 (-182)

NYY: -1.5 (+150) | BOS: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-3, 3.52 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 6-1, 3.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (2-3) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (6-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Weathers' team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Weathers' team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have gone 7-3-0 against the spread when Gray starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Gray start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.4%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

New York is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +122 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Red Sox are -182 to cover, and the Yankees are +150.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Red Sox game on June 5, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 34 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 22-13 when favored by -144 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 27 of 59 chances this season.

In 59 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 29-30-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have gone 8-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Boston has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

In the 61 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-32-1).

The Red Sox have covered 42.6% of their games this season, going 26-35-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 62 hits and an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .638. He's batting .300.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying batters, he is 48th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge is batting .248 with a .533 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has seven home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has racked up 61 hits with a .392 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both categories. He's batting .295 and slugging .527.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu's .433 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran is batting .215 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .286.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/23/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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