Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (42-21) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-29)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184)

ATL: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 3-3, 2.79 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-2, 4.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Martin Perez (3-3) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (5-2) will take the ball for the Pirates. Perez and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Perez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Pirates have a 5-6-0 ATS record in Keller's 11 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Keller's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.5%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

Atlanta is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +120 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Pirates are -184 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +152.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

Braves versus Pirates on June 5 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

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Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 35 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 17 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 63 chances this season.

The Braves are 38-25-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 11-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

Pittsburgh has gone 4-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (50%).

The Pirates have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-26-2).

The Pirates have covered 50% of their games this season, going 31-31-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (66) this season while batting .269 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .555.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 54th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season. He's batting .279.

He is 42nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in MLB.

Michael Harris II has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .519 this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .249 with a .373 OBP and 21 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Acuna has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high .397 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .423.

He ranks 51st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Brandon Lowe paces his team with 57 hits. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has a .482 slugging percentage, which paces the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.

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