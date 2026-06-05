Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (28-36) vs. Athletics (30-32)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | OAK: (-108)

HOU: (-108) | OAK: (-108) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-178) | OAK: -1.5 (+146)

HOU: +1.5 (-178) | OAK: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 4-4, 3.77 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-2, 5.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Peter Lambert (4-4) for the Astros and Jack Perkins (2-2) for the Athletics. Lambert's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lambert's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Perkins and his team went 3-1-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Perkins and his team won both of the two games he appeared in a season ago when they were moneyline underdogs.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.2%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -108 favorite, while the Athletics are a -108 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Athletics game on June 5 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win five times (29.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 64 games with a total this season.

The Astros are 29-35-0 against the spread in their 64 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have gone 22-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.4% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 22-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (52.4%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-30-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 31-31-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.428), slugging percentage (.649) and total hits (72) this season. He has a .316 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .247 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Walker enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a home run and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 50 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.331/.400.

Paredes has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Cam Smith has six home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz a has .437 on-base percentage to pace the Athletics. He's batting .284 while slugging .500.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is 29th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with 66 hits and has a club-best .557 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players, he is 23rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks while batting .231.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .322 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

4/5/2026: 12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/4/2026: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2026: 11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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