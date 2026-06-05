Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs White Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (33-29) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-29)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and CHSN

Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

PHI: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 4-4, 4.30 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 5-1, 3.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (4-4) to the mound, while Anthony Kay (5-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Luzardo's team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team is 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 7-2-0 record against the spread in Kay's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Kay's starts this season, and they went 6-3 in those games.

Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (65.5%)

Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -188 favorite at home.

Phillies vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The White Sox are -137 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +114.

The over/under for Phillies-White Sox on June 5 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 25 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won eight of nine games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 61 chances this season.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 19-42-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've gone 24-25 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Chicago has a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

In the 60 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-25-1).

The White Sox have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 35-25-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .259 with 37 walks and 38 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .509.

He is 64th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 52 hits. He is batting .233 this season and has 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .592 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and third in slugging in the majors.

Schwarber enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Brandon Marsh has a team-best OPS of .840, fueled by a slash line of .333/.363/.478 this season.

Marsh has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a walk and an RBI.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 57 hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Turner has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 26th in slugging.

Vargas heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .397 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Colson Montgomery has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .222.

Sam Antonacci is hitting .291 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.

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