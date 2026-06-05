Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5
Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Tigers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (33-30) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-38)
- Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: DSN and Mariners.TV
Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | DET: (+112)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | DET: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-3, 3.44 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-4, 4.39 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (5-3) to the mound, while Framber Valdez (2-4) will get the nod for the Tigers. When Woo starts, his team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. The Tigers have gone 5-6-0 against the spread when Valdez starts. The Tigers have a 3-2 record in Valdez's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (55%)
Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline
- Seattle is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +112 underdog at home.
Mariners vs Tigers Spread
- The Mariners are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -160 to cover.
Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Tigers game on June 5, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
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Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (53.4%) in those games.
- This year Seattle has won 25 of 43 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 63 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 63 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 24-39-0 against the spread.
- The Tigers have compiled an 11-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.3% of those games).
- Detroit has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Tigers have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-34-1).
- The Tigers are 31-31-0 against the spread this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .435. He has a .280 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 67th in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez has 65 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .461, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- He is 73rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Josh Naylor has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.312/.351.
- J.P. Crawford has 10 home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle is hitting .288 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .390.
- He is 24th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- McGonigle enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and three walks.
- Dillon Dingler has racked up 49 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Riley Greene has a team-high OBP (.403) and slugging percentage (.461).
- Matt Vierling has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .219.
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