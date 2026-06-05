Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (33-30) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-38)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | DET: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | DET: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | DET: +1.5 (-160)

SEA: -1.5 (+132) | DET: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-3, 3.44 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-4, 4.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (5-3) to the mound, while Framber Valdez (2-4) will get the nod for the Tigers. When Woo starts, his team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. The Tigers have gone 5-6-0 against the spread when Valdez starts. The Tigers have a 3-2 record in Valdez's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Seattle is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +112 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Mariners are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -160 to cover.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Tigers game on June 5, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (53.4%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 25 of 43 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 63 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 63 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 24-39-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have compiled an 11-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.3% of those games).

Detroit has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-34-1).

The Tigers are 31-31-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .435. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has 65 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .461, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 73rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Josh Naylor has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.312/.351.

J.P. Crawford has 10 home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .288 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .390.

He is 24th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

McGonigle enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and three walks.

Dillon Dingler has racked up 49 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Riley Greene has a team-high OBP (.403) and slugging percentage (.461).

Matt Vierling has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .219.

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