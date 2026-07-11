Rays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Mariners Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (55-37) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-48)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Mariners.TV

Rays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-108) | SEA: (-108)

TB: (-108) | SEA: (-108) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+162)

TB: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 4-6, 3.60 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-5, 3.19 ERA

The Rays will call on Griffin Jax (4-6) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (7-5). When Jax starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Jax's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have gone 8-10-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for two Gilbert starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.7%)

Rays vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Rays, Seattle is the underdog at -108, and Tampa Bay is -108 playing at home.

Rays vs Mariners Spread

Rays vs Mariners Over/Under

Rays versus Mariners, on July 11, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 38, or 64.4%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 40 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 91 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 55-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have put together a 2-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Seattle has a 2-9 record (winning just 18.2% of its games).

The Mariners have played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-46-3).

The Mariners have a 34-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 98 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .280 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .557.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Caminero has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .891. He has a slash line of .321/.400/.491 this season.

His batting average ranks third among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Aranda heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .283 with a .319 OBP and 17 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two triples and an RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .453, and has 91 hits, all club-highs for the Mariners (while batting .286).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .251 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Cole Young is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Dominic Canzone is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Rays vs Mariners Head to Head

7/10/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2025: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2025: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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