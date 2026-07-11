Marlins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Guardians Game Info

Miami Marlins (52-43) vs. Cleveland Guardians (49-46)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Marlins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-142) | CLE: (+120)

MIA: (-142) | CLE: (+120) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178)

MIA: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Marlins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-6, 3.84 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 2-9, 4.06 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (5-6, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (2-9, 4.06 ERA). Perez and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Perez's team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 3-14-0 ATS record in Bibee's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians are 2-5 in Bibee's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (63.1%)

Marlins vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Marlins, Cleveland is the underdog at +120, and Miami is -142 playing at home.

Marlins vs Guardians Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Marlins are +146 to cover, and the Guardians are -178.

Marlins vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Marlins-Guardians on July 11, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 29, or 69%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 9-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 94 chances this season.

The Marlins are 52-42-0 against the spread in their 94 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians are 21-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.2% of those games).

Cleveland is 10-7 (winning 58.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 43 times this season for a 43-47-0 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have covered 48.9% of their games this season, going 44-46-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 127 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .516. He's batting .341 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .301 with 50 walks and 50 runs scored. He's slugging .426.

His batting average is 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Edwards enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .343 with a double, a triple, eight walks and seven RBIs.

Liam Hicks has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .285/.357/.457.

Jakob Marsee has five home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Marsee has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two walks and three RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has accumulated an on-base percentage of .347 and has 82 hits, both team-high marks for the Guardians. He's batting .282 and slugging .447.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 62nd in slugging.

DeLauter enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .357 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio's .398 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Steven Kwan is batting .221 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 46 walks.

Travis Bazzana is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Marlins vs Guardians Head to Head

7/10/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/14/2025: 9-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2025: 13-4 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-4 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/7/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/22/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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