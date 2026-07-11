Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (46-50) vs. Texas Rangers (48-46)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SCHN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+110) | TEX: +1.5 (-132)

HOU: -1.5 (+110) | TEX: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 7-5, 3.26 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-7, 3.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Peter Lambert (7-5) to the mound, while Kumar Rocker (2-7) will take the ball for the Rangers. Lambert and his team are 8-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lambert's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 7-7-0 ATS record in Rocker's 14 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have a 3-5 record in Rocker's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (58.4%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Rangers, Houston is the favorite at -142, and Texas is +120 playing at home.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and Houston is +110 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Rangers on July 11 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 5-10 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 96 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 44-52-0 in 96 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-24).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Texas has gone 5-6 (45.5%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 93 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-42-5).

The Rangers have collected a 46-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.417), slugging percentage (.621) and total hits (107) this season. He has a .312 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Christian Walker has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 111th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Isaac Paredes has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 65 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has racked up 98 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .448 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rangers. He's batting .297.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 61st in slugging.

Jung hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with three doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Jake Burger has 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying players, he is 102nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .269 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

7/10/2026: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/28/2026: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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