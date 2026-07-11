Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (39-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-57)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Rockies.TV

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-152) | COL: (+128)

SF: (-152) | COL: (+128) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | COL: +1.5 (-166)

SF: -1.5 (+138) | COL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-8, 5.70 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-7, 7.46 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Tyler Mahle (1-8, 5.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (2-7, 7.46 ERA). Mahle and his team have a record of 5-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Mahle starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. When Freeland starts, the Rockies have gone 9-8-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 6-11 record in Freeland's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (63.6%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -152 favorite at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Giants are +138 to cover, and the Rockies are -166.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The Giants-Rockies game on July 11 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has been listed as a favorite of -152 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 90 opportunities.

The Giants are 39-51-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have gone 38-54 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.3% of those games).

Colorado has gone 25-43 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (36.8%).

In the 93 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-46-3).

The Rockies have a 52-41-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco OPS (.823) this season. He has a .326 batting average, an on-base percentage of .363, and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is second in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .309 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 94 hits. He is batting .278 this season and 36 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Rafael Devers has 18 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .480 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 22nd and he is 35th in slugging.

Rumfield heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double and two walks.

Hunter Goodman's 82 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .299 with 17 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Kyle Karros has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .260.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

7/9/2026: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/5/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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