Rays vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Rays vs Giants Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (20-12) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-20)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and NBCS-BA

Rays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | SF: (+108)

TB: (-126) | SF: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | SF: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | SF: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Rays) - 4-1, 4.31 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-4, 5.87 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Steven Matz (4-1, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Tyler Mahle (1-4, 5.87 ERA). Matz's team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Matz and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Mahle starts, the Giants have gone 2-4-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in five of Mahle's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Rays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.7%)

Rays vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Rays, San Francisco is the underdog at +108, and Tampa Bay is -126 playing at home.

Rays vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +168 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Giants contest on May 3 has been set at 8, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 17 of 31 chances this season.

The Rays are 20-11-0 against the spread in their 31 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants are 8-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 5-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (38.5%).

The Giants have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-16-3).

The Giants have put together a 13-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 39.4% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 39 hits and an OBP of .422, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504. He's batting .333.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 29th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero has 32 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay batters this season. He's batting .260 with 12 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Caminero has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.336/.447.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.352) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Simpson takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-best .389 slugging percentage. He's batting .317 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .288. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 40th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Casey Schmitt has accumulated 30 hits with a .349 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both statistics.

Matt Chapman is batting .254 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

Rays vs Giants Head to Head

5/2/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/1/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/15/2025: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/12/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/16/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2023: 7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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