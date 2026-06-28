Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (47-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-41)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Dbacks.TV

Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-198) | ARI: (+166)

TB: (-198) | ARI: (+166) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134)

TB: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 6-4, 2.62 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-7, 5.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (6-4) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (5-7) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 7-6-0 against the spread when Kelly starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-5 in Kelly's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (68.7%)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Diamondbacks reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-198) and Arizona as the underdog (+166) on the road.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Rays are +112 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -134.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Diamondbacks on June 28 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

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Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (60.8%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -198 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 79 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 79 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 47-32-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've gone 16-27 in those games.

Arizona has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer in four chances.

In the 81 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-45-2).

The Diamondbacks have gone 44-37-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 86 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .285 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with six home runs, three walks and 13 RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .334/.417/.515 this season and a team-best OPS of .933.

He is second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the major leagues.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.391/.470.

Aranda has logged a hit or more in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .268 with a .307 OBP and 16 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .539, and has 83 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .281).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 31st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Carroll brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Ketel Marte is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 67th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .245 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 48 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/27/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/24/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/23/2025: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/18/2024: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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