Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28
Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.
The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (47-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-41)
- Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and Dbacks.TV
Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-198) | ARI: (+166)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Rays vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 6-4, 2.62 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-7, 5.71 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (6-4) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (5-7) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 7-6-0 against the spread when Kelly starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-5 in Kelly's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (68.7%)
Rays vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Diamondbacks reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-198) and Arizona as the underdog (+166) on the road.
Rays vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Rays are +112 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -134.
Rays vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The over/under for Rays-Diamondbacks on June 28 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
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Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (60.8%) in those games.
- Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -198 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 79 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 79 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 47-32-0 against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've gone 16-27 in those games.
- Arizona has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer in four chances.
- In the 81 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-45-2).
- The Diamondbacks have gone 44-37-0 against the spread this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero has 86 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .285 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .533.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Caminero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with six home runs, three walks and 13 RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .334/.417/.515 this season and a team-best OPS of .933.
- He is second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.391/.470.
- Aranda has logged a hit or more in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.
- Chandler Simpson is batting .268 with a .307 OBP and 16 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.
- Simpson has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .539, and has 83 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .281).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 31st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.
- Carroll brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
- Ketel Marte is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He is 67th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Geraldo Perdomo is batting .245 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 48 walks.
- Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
Rays vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 6/27/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/26/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/24/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/23/2025: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/22/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 8/18/2024: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/17/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/16/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/29/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
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