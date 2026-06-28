Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Cincinnati Reds.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-42) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-42)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Reds.TV

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-134) | CIN: (+116)

PIT: (-134) | CIN: (+116) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+152) | CIN: +1.5 (-184)

PIT: -1.5 (+152) | CIN: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-5, 4.89 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 3-6, 4.81 ERA

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (5-5) for the Pirates and Brady Singer (3-6) for the Reds. Keller's team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Keller's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Singer starts, the Reds have gone 9-5-0 against the spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Singer's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those games.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (65.6%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Reds reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-134) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Pirates are +152 to cover, and the Reds are -184.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Pirates-Reds on June 28, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

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Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 26, or 55.3%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 12-16 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 82 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 40-42-0 in 82 games with a line this season.

The Reds are 25-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 9-13 record (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 47 times this season for a 47-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 45-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 57% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .879, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. He has a .289 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his 18th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 74 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .246 with 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying batters, he is 95th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Nick Gonzales has been key for Pittsburgh with 85 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .372.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated a .341 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .252.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 62nd and he is 56th in slugging.

Stewart enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Spencer Steer is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 102nd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz has put up 66 hits, a team-best for the Reds.

JJ Bleday is batting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

6/27/2026: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/26/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/3/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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