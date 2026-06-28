Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (39-45) vs. Washington Nationals (42-42)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Nationals.TV

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-196) | WSH: (+164)

BAL: (-196) | WSH: (+164) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125)

BAL: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 5-7, 3.64 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 6-6, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (5-7) to the mound, while Zack Littell (6-6) will take the ball for the Nationals. Bradish's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradish's team has a record of 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Nationals have a 6-3 record in Littell's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (59.4%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Nationals, Baltimore is the favorite at -196, and Washington is +164 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +104 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -125.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

Orioles versus Nationals, on June 28, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (50%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Baltimore this season, with a -196 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 84 chances this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 42-42-0 in 84 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 71 total times this season. They've gone 36-35 in those games.

Washington is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-31-3 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have gone 48-34-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 79 hits, which is tops among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .252 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 82nd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Taylor Ward has a slash line of .259/.389/.364 this season and a team-best OPS of .753.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .223 with a .414 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Adley Rutschman is batting .254 with a .329 OBP and 40 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a .381 on-base percentage and a .505 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .257.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

C.J. Abrams' .513 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 36th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia paces the Nationals with 69 hits.

Daylen Lile is batting .252 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

6/27/2026: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2026: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2026: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/16/2026: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2025: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/17/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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