Argentina vs Jordan World Cup Prediction: Who Scores First Goal Today's World Cup Match

📖 FGS Rules · Messi Sub Warning · PK Taker Angle

✅ Pays: Your player scores the very first goal in 90 mins + stoppage time.

↩️ Voids: 0-0. Argentina has 8 straight clean sheets but Jordan scored in both WC games. Moderate void risk. Stake modest amounts.

🌟 Messi FGS — SKIP: Confirmed sub entering 2H only. If the game has a 1st goal in the 1st half (very likely with Lautaro/Álvarez starting), Messi FGS already loses. His +220 FGS price is inflated for a sub role.