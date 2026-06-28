Argentina vs Jordan World Cup Prediction: Who Scores First Goal Today's World Cup Match

⚡ MESSI CONFIRMED SUB 2H — SKIP HIS FGS · LAUTARO + ÁLVAREZ +320 JOINT FGS LEADERS · PK TAKERS (ROTOWIRE) · NICO PAZ +600 CONFIRMED STARTER + FREE KICK TAKER (ROTOWIRE) · ALMADA + SIMEONE +600 · JORDAN SCORED IN BOTH WC GAMES · FGS VOIDS IF 0-0 (ARGENTINA 8 CLEAN SHEETS)
Messi confirmed sub 2H — his FGS price (+220 Sportsgambler) is inflated for a sub role. The first goal will almost certainly come before he enters. Lautaro and Álvarez at +320 are the joint FGS leaders and both are penalty takers. Nico Paz at +600 is a confirmed 90-minute starter AND free kick taker — strong dart value.
📖 FGS Rules · Messi Sub Warning · PK Taker Angle
✅Pays: Your player scores the very first goal in 90 mins + stoppage time.
↩️Voids: 0-0. Argentina has 8 straight clean sheets but Jordan scored in both WC games. Moderate void risk. Stake modest amounts.
🌟Messi FGS — SKIP: Confirmed sub entering 2H only. If the game has a 1st goal in the 1st half (very likely with Lautaro/Álvarez starting), Messi FGS already loses. His +220 FGS price is inflated for a sub role.
⚡PK angle: RotoWire confirms Messi, Álvarez and Lautaro are Argentina's penalty takers. Jordan conceded 5 goals in 2 WC games, 3 from corners — their defence fouls in the box. An early penalty is a real first-goal route, and Álvarez/Lautaro (+320) convert it.
Inter Milan ST · ESPN +320 FD · PK taker (RotoWire) · 8 goals recent run · $10→$42
+320
$10→$42
ESPN confirms +320 FGS FD — joint market leader. RotoWire confirms Lautaro is one of Argentina's three penalty takers. Covers/Yahoo bet builder primary. With Messi benched, Lautaro is the primary striker from kick-off and the front of the queue for any first-half penalty. Jordan's 3-back concedes corners and fouls in the area — an early penalty converted by Lautaro, or a first-half header from a set piece, is the most likely FGS scenario. $10→$42.
⭐ JOINT FGS LEADER · +320 ESPN FD · PK TAKER (ROTOWIRE) · RACING POST EXPLICIT · FIRST WC START · DESPERATE FOR GOAL · $10→$42
🇦🇷 Julián Álvarez — First Goalscorer
Atlético Madrid ST · ESPN +320 / Sportsgambler +280 · PK taker · Racing Post explicit · $10→$42
+320
$10→$42
ESPN +320 FGS FD. Sportsgambler +280. Racing Post explicit: "Álvarez will be one of the more desperate. He looks a strong bet to find the net." RotoWire confirms penalty taker. First WC start — fully fit and hungry from kick-off. His intelligent movement off the ball, and the confidence from Atleti's Champions League form, make him the most motivated Argentina player to score the opening goal. $10→$42.
Álvarez FGS +320 — joint market leader. PK taker. First WC start. Racing Post explicit. $10→$42.
💎 VALUE DART · +600 ESPN FD · CONFIRMED STARTER (ESPN) · FREE KICK TAKER (ROTOWIRE) · FULL 90 MINS · $10→$70
🇦🇷 Nico Paz — First Goalscorer
Como/Real Madrid AM · ESPN +600 FD · confirmed starter · RotoWire free kick taker · $10→$70
+600
$10→$70
ESPN confirms +600 FGS FD and names Paz as Messi's confirmed starting replacement. RotoWire's set-piece guide lists Nico Paz as one of Argentina's corner and free kick takers. A direct free kick by Argentina's dead ball specialist from Messi's central creative role — opening the game with a set piece goal — is a genuine $10→$70 FGS route. Full 90 minutes. $10→$70.
Nico Paz FGS +600 — value dart. Confirmed starter. Free kick taker (RotoWire). Full 90 mins. $10→$70.
📋 Full FGS Board · All FanDuel
🇦🇷 Argentina FGS · ESPN FD Full Board · Messi Sub 2H — Skip His FGS
🐐 Messi FGS — SKIP (sub 2H only)
+220 Sportsgambler · confirmed sub 2H · can only score if he enters AND game hasn't already had 1st goal · inflated price
⚠️ Skip Messi FGS. First goal almost certainly comes before he enters in 2H. Back Lautaro/Álvarez +320 instead.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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