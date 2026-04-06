Rays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
Odds updated as of 3:17 p.m.
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Cubs Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (4-5) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-5)
- Date: Monday, April 6, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and MARQ
Rays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-124) | CHC: (+106)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Rays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (0-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon will answer the bell for the Cubs. McClanahan and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. McClanahan has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Taillon has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs failed to cover. The Cubs have not been a moneyline underdog when Taillon starts this season.
Rays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (55.2%)
Rays vs Cubs Moneyline
- The Rays vs Cubs moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -124 favorite, while Chicago is a +106 underdog on the road.
Rays vs Cubs Spread
- The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Cubs are -200 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +164.
Rays vs Cubs Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rays versus Cubs contest on April 6 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
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Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Rays have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.
- Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -124 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Rays' games have gone over the total in seven of their nine opportunities.
- In nine games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 4-5-0 against the spread.
- The Cubs are the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.
- Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +106 or longer.
- In the nine games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-0).
- The Cubs have collected a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 15 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .649. He's batting .405.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda has two doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's batting .216 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 118th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.
- Chandler Simpson is batting .382 with a .441 slugging percentage and one RBI this year.
- Simpson brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a triple and two walks.
- Nick Fortes is batting .360 with a .407 OBP and six RBI for Tampa Bay this season.
- Fortes heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner has put up a .436 on-base percentage and a .448 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .276.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 65th in slugging.
- Ian Happ has collected seven hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .189 while slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .268.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 144th in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- Alex Bregman has two home runs and five walks while hitting .167.
- Miguel Amaya is hitting .417 with a double, a home run and two walks.
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