Rays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:17 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Cubs Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (4-5) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-5)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MARQ

Rays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | CHC: (+106)

TB: (-124) | CHC: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200)

TB: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (0-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon will answer the bell for the Cubs. McClanahan and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. McClanahan has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Taillon has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs failed to cover. The Cubs have not been a moneyline underdog when Taillon starts this season.

Rays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.2%)

Rays vs Cubs Moneyline

The Rays vs Cubs moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -124 favorite, while Chicago is a +106 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Cubs are -200 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +164.

Rays vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Cubs contest on April 6 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -124 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in seven of their nine opportunities.

In nine games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 4-5-0 against the spread.

The Cubs are the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +106 or longer.

In the nine games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-0).

The Cubs have collected a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 15 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .649. He's batting .405.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 13th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has two doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's batting .216 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 118th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Chandler Simpson is batting .382 with a .441 slugging percentage and one RBI this year.

Simpson brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a triple and two walks.

Nick Fortes is batting .360 with a .407 OBP and six RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Fortes heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has put up a .436 on-base percentage and a .448 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .276.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Ian Happ has collected seven hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .189 while slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .268.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 144th in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has two home runs and five walks while hitting .167.

Miguel Amaya is hitting .417 with a double, a home run and two walks.

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