Rays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

In MLB action on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rays vs Cardinals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (62-67) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-66)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSMW

Rays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-120) | STL: (+102)

TB: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-194) | STL: -1.5 (+160)

TB: +1.5 (-194) | STL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 8-10, 3.95 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-10, 4.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (8-10) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (6-10) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Pepiot's team is 8-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Pepiot starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. The Cardinals have gone 11-11-0 ATS in Liberatore's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those games.

Rays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (55.7%)

Rays vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Cardinals reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-120) and St. Louis as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Rays vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Cardinals are +160 to cover, while the Rays are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Cardinals on Aug. 24 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Rays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 27 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 125 opportunities.

The Rays are 53-72-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 69 total times this season. They've finished 33-36 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, St. Louis has gone 20-28 (41.7%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-55-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have gone 64-61-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 123 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 57 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 87th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .281.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 28th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Lowe brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 89 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .355.

Simpson has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Willson Contreras' 114 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is currently 59th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Masyn Winn has 26 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .258.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .241 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 50 walks.

Rays vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/22/2025: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/6/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/9/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/8/2022: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

