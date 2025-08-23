Rays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24
Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays play the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Cardinals Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (62-67) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-66)
- Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025
- Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSMW
Rays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-120) | STL: (+102)
- Spread: TB: +1.5 (-194) | STL: -1.5 (+160)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Rays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 8-10, 3.95 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-10, 4.13 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (8-10) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (6-10) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Pepiot's team is 8-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Pepiot starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. The Cardinals have gone 11-11-0 ATS in Liberatore's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those games.
Rays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (55.7%)
Rays vs Cardinals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Cardinals reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-120) and St. Louis as the underdog (+102) on the road.
Rays vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Cardinals are +160 to cover, while the Rays are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Rays vs Cardinals Over/Under
- The over/under for Rays-Cardinals on Aug. 24 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.
Rays vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Rays have won in 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 27 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Rays' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 125 opportunities.
- The Rays are 53-72-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 69 total times this season. They've finished 33-36 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, St. Louis has gone 20-28 (41.7%).
- The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-55-5 record against the over/under.
- The Cardinals have gone 64-61-0 ATS this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero has 123 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 57 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .523.
- Among all qualified batters, he ranks 87th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Caminero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .281.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 28th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Lowe has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.
- Lowe brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 89 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .355.
- Simpson has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson is batting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Willson Contreras' 114 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- He is currently 59th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Masyn Winn has 26 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .258.
- Lars Nootbaar is batting .241 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 50 walks.
Rays vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 8/22/2025: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/21/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/8/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/7/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/6/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/10/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 8/9/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/9/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/8/2022: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
