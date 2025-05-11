Rays vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rays vs Brewers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (18-21) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-21)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSWI

Rays vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-148) | MIL: (+126)

TB: (-148) | MIL: (+126) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | MIL: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | MIL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-3, 3.09 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 2-3, 3.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (1-3) to the mound, while Chad Patrick (2-3) will take the ball for the Brewers. Rasmussen and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rasmussen's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers have gone 4-3-0 against the spread when Patrick starts. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Patrick starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.1%)

Rays vs Brewers Moneyline

The Rays vs Brewers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -148 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +126 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +134 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -162.

Rays vs Brewers Over/Under

The Rays-Brewers contest on May 11 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Rays vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (50%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 39 opportunities.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 17-22-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 19 total times this season. They've finished 4-15 in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (20%).

The Brewers have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-23-1).

The Brewers have a 22-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 55% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to 14 extra-base hits. He has a .244 batting average and an on-base percentage of .298.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 91st in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays in OBP (.419) and total hits (36) this season. He's batting .327 while slugging .545.

He is fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging in the major leagues.

Junior Caminero has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Caminero brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Kameron Misner has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a slugging percentage of .479 and has 45 hits, both team-high numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .266 and with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 60th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .302. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is batting .237 with two doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Sal Frelick is hitting .282 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 walks.

Rays vs Brewers Head to Head

5/10/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/1/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2024: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/20/2023: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/19/2023: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2022: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/9/2022: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

